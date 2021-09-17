Preventing violence against women should be a priority, report finds after Sarah Everard murder
Stopping violence against women should be considered as much of a priority for the police as combating terrorism, a major report - commissioned following the murder of Sarah Everard - has found.
The report said the police response to such offences and victims “has improved” in the last five years, but said there remained concerns including around the “staggering variation” across police forces in England and Wales with regards to dealing with domestic abuse.
It said victims “should not be subject to a postcode lottery” after it emerged individual police forces had “huge” discrepancies in how they used the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS) to provide confidential information about a person’s criminal history to someone who is deemed at risk of future abuse.
Northumbria Police Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: "The figures in the report are alarming and represent an epidemic of violent and abusive offending against women and girls across England and Wales.
She added: “Time is ticking, there are women and children who are suffering unimaginable abuse. This cannot go ignored. Ignoring a problem only means it gets worse. We have to work to prevent it."
The report was based on just over 5,000 responses to surveys by – and interviews with – victims, members of the public, police forces and practitioners.
The report was commissioned by Home Secretary Priti Patel following the killing of York woman Sarah Everard in March 2021.
The government subsequently announced a crackdown on sexual harassment among its measures to tackle violence against women and girls.
Zoe Billingham, HM Inspector of Constabulary, said: “When you look at the hierarchy of priorities within police forces, very often violence against women and girls doesn’t actually feature as the top three.
“Given the scale of the epidemic… it’s vital that it does”.
Where to get help if you are a victim of domestic abuse:
Women's Aid's live chat service is open Mon-Fri 10am-4pm and Sat-Sun 10am-12pm.
Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline offers free support 24 hours a day to victims and those who are worried about their loved ones.
Safe Spaces are available in pharmacies across the UK, including Boots, Superdrug and Morrisons. Once inside, you will find specialist domestic abuse support information. Some Safe Spaces will respond to the Ask for ANI codeword.
NSPCC helpline offers advice and support for anyone with concerns about a child.