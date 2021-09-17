Stopping violence against women should be considered as much of a priority for the police as combating terrorism, a major report - commissioned following the murder of Sarah Everard - has found.

The report said the police response to such offences and victims “has improved” in the last five years, but said there remained concerns including around the “staggering variation” across police forces in England and Wales with regards to dealing with domestic abuse.

It said victims “should not be subject to a postcode lottery” after it emerged individual police forces had “huge” discrepancies in how they used the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS) to provide confidential information about a person’s criminal history to someone who is deemed at risk of future abuse.

Northumbria Police Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: "The figures in the report are alarming and represent an epidemic of violent and abusive offending against women and girls across England and Wales.

This report couldn’t be any clearer and spells out what so many who work with victims and survivors have been crying out for, for years - action and change. Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police Commissioner

She added: “Time is ticking, there are women and children who are suffering unimaginable abuse. This cannot go ignored. Ignoring a problem only means it gets worse. We have to work to prevent it."

The report was based on just over 5,000 responses to surveys by – and interviews with – victims, members of the public, police forces and practitioners.

The report was commissioned following the death of 33-year-old Sarah Everard. Credit: Family/PA

The report was commissioned by Home Secretary Priti Patel following the killing of York woman Sarah Everard in March 2021.

The government subsequently announced a crackdown on sexual harassment among its measures to tackle violence against women and girls.

Zoe Billingham, HM Inspector of Constabulary, said: “When you look at the hierarchy of priorities within police forces, very often violence against women and girls doesn’t actually feature as the top three.

“Given the scale of the epidemic… it’s vital that it does”.

Where to get help if you are a victim of domestic abuse: