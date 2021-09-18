Girl, 2, dies after falling from a pony at a hunt in North Yorkshire

A two-year-old girl has died after falling from a pony at a hunt in North Yorkshire, ITV Tyne Tees understands.It is being reported that the toddler was riding a pony with members of The Bedale Hunt on Wednesday, when she fell. Emergency services were called to the scene but the girl subsequently died as a result of her injuries.Yorkshire Air Ambulance confirmed it did attend the scene of the accident.Officials at the Bedale Hunt said members are “completely devastated but pulling together” for the girl’s family.In a statement, a hunt spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a tragic accident happened on Wednesday, 15th September, when a two-year-old girl fell from her pony and subsequently lost her life.“As a community we are all completely devastated but are pulling together to support the family involved. Our sincere condolences go to all those affected and we urge that everybody respects the family’s privacy during what is a very distressing time."

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said:

"Police are compiling a report on behalf of the coroner following the tragic death of a two-year-old girl who was involved in a horse riding related incident on land at Kirkby Fleetham, near Northallerton.

It occurred at around 8am on Wednesday (15 September 2021) and the girl died at hospital during the early hours of Thursday.

The girl’s family are receiving specialist support while enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Police request that the family’s privacy is respected at this very difficult time."