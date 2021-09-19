Demolished: Teesside's iconic Dorman Long tower is no more

Play video

Watch the explosion here

Teesside's steelworks skyline looks very different this morning, after the Dorman Long tower was demolished during the night.

A series of controlled explosions took place between midnight and 2am.

Campaigners fought to save the 1950s structure, which served the Redcar steelworks, but its Grade II listed status was stripped after an appeal from the Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen - and the intervention of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

They claimed the listing had cost an extra £40,000 to £50,000 to the taxpayer and risked projects earmarked for the wider site.

Our cameras were at the demolition last night:

Credit: ITV News

The following structures were brought down by controlled explosions:

· Gibbon Wilputte Coal bunker - Constructed c.1973 and standing at 68 metres tall, it was used to house the main 2,000-ton capacity coal bunkers as well as workshops, offices, and mess facilities.

· Gibbon Wilputte Battery Waste Gas Chimney - Constructed by Gibbons Wilputte in 1971, the battery waste gas chimney is a free-standing brick-built structure which stands 95 metres from the base to the end of its tapering top. The chimney was designed to carry the waste gas products from the coke oven gas consumed in the ovens

· Dorman Long Coal bunker - The large concrete structure was constructed c.1956 and used to house the main 5,000-ton capacity coal bunkers as well as workshops, offices, mess facilities and water tanks as part of the original SBCO Otto Simon Carves coke oven battery.