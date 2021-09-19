NHS staff say they are "appalled" after vandals targeted a Newcastle hospital sign with swastikas and graffiti.

An image of the damaged sign outside the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle went viral on social media after @NHSMillion, an account run by three frontline workers, shared the post.

The damaged sign has been covered Credit: ITV News

In a statement, the Newcastle Hospitals NHS Trust said they are "saddened and disappointed", the hospital has been targeted in this way after caring for so many patients during the pandemic.

Our staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure patients continued to be cared for, so we were saddened and disappointed that our hospital was vandalised in this way. The graffiti has been removed and the police have been informed Newcastle Hospitals NHS Trust

The CEO of the Trust, Dame Jackie Daniel said she was "appalled" by the incident.

The image was also shared by England football legend and television presenter Gary Lineker, to his 8.1 million followers. He praised the NHS, saying they were "brilliant".