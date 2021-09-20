20-year-old woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing in North Shields

Detectives investigating a serious assault in North Shields have charged a woman with attempted murder.

Shortly before after 4am on 11 September, Northumbria Police says officers were alerted by the ambulance service to an incident in the Spencer Street area.

They found a 35-year-old man with injuries consistent with a stabbing. He was taken to hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

An investigation was launched into the incident and police issued an appeal for witnesses to the disturbance.

Yesterday (19 September), a 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later charged with the offence.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

specialist officers are continuing to support the victim.

We have continued to treat this is an isolated incident between the individuals who are believed to be known to each other. There has been no wider risk to the public but we have continued to carry out patrols in the area and nearby park to offer reassurance to residents who may have any concerns. Our investigation is ongoing so if anyone does have information that could help, please get in touch. Detective Inspector Dave Simpson

The 20-year-old woman charged with attempted murder is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court today.