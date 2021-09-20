Limited visiting re starts at Sunderland and South Tyneside Hospitals

Restrictions on hospital visits are being eased at South Tyneside and Sunderland Hospitals from today (Monday 20 September).

A booking system will allow one named person to visit adult inpatients. Pregnant women can also be accompanied by one person to all antenatal appointments and during labour and delivery.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust suspended some visiting in July 2021 due to rising cases of Covid 19. The Trust says the success of the vaccine programme means it is able to start re-introducing some visiting at its three main hospital sites and Intermediate Care and Rehabilitation (ICAR) Unit based at Houghton Primary Care Centre.

The Trust is asking that only those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine visit patients.

Visitors are asked to wear a face mask, gloves and apron during their visit and to follow guidance around hand washing and social distancing.

Visitors are asked to test themselves for COVID-19 at home before going to the hospital.

Guidance around end of life visits, accompanying children and outpatient appointments continues as it has been.