Sunderland 'Til I Die producers to open new North East office!
The company behind Netflix's football documentary, Sunderland 'Til I Die, is opening a regional office in the North East.
Fulwell 73, which currently has bases in London and Los Angeles, is launching Fulwell North at the David Puttnam Media Centre at the University of Sunderland on 1 October.
The company says the new office will focus on developing programmes authentic to the area, nurturing local talent and discovering new creators from diverse backgrounds on and off screen. It is hoped the new location aims to help address the skills gap for those starting out in the industry and to attract talent back to the region who have roots there.
Leo Pearlman
As part of Fulwell 73's remit to support existing production companies and talent in the region - it has partnered with regional screen industries development agency Northern Film + Media, who have an established media academy for students and school leavers starting out in the industry (NFM Crew Academy).
Senior Fulwell 73 management will be meeting with local companies and talent at a networking event at the National Glass Centre in Sunderland on 11 October. More details on that event are to come.
There are also plans for a new studio space to house future productions with the support of "significant US and UK based partners, with experience in building, developing and successfully running major film and TV studios across the globe, as well as all 12 North East local authorities".
Fulwell 73 says it is already in discussions with UK broadcasters about key commissions to be developed through its new office.