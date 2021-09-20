Temporary transmitter helicoptered in to fix Bilsdale signal problems

Play video

Video report by Gregg Easteal

Specialist helicopter crews have delivered vital infrastructure for the new temporary mast at Bilsdale which will restore TV signal to more than 90% of Freeview recipients in the mast coverage area.

The region has experienced ongoing problems with signal from the transmitter since August when a fire broke out.

Television and radio broadcasting has been interrupted for thousands of residents. It is hoped the temporary mast will be in operation by 5 October.

The helicopter will make 230 drop offs before every element for the 80-metre transmitter is on site. The specialist copter team will then assemble the structure, lifting sections individually that will be secured in place by specialist riggers.

Arqiva, the company that operates the mast, says the work should be complete and signal should be restored for over 90% of viewers by lunchtime on Tuesday 5 October.

The operator has confirmed that it made 20 of its engineers redundant last year. However, Chief of Operations Adrian Twyning says their workforce of 1400 has not felt the impact of these job cuts.

Age UK has expressed its concern for elderly residents left without the company of television or radio, and locals are feeling the frustration too.

Wolfgang Barth owns the Buck Inn in Chop Gate, the village just below the transmitter. He says, "We as a whole, as a valley, have been short changed ever since. The problem is London, as soon as you go past Luton this is where England for them ends. The rest is a grey zone and we up here in the North East have always had the short stick."

Arqiva reiterates its apology to those affected by the fire and ongoing problems since.