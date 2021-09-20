Vandals damage Keel Square fountains in Sunderland

The fountains in Sunderland's Keel Square have been put out of action by vandals.

A large amount of soil was poured into the fountains overnight on Wednesday 15 September.

CCTV footage is being studied to try and identify those who caused the damage with the aim of bringing charges of criminal damage can be against them.

The fountains will be out of action for up to two weeks while the system is cleaned out. It's estimated the repairs will cost £1,500.The water feature was installed in 2015 and includes 55 water jets that can each reach up to three metres and another seven water jets on its table-top feature.

The fountain is popular with children