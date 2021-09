An 83 year old woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit by a bus.

The collision happened at around 6pm, Sunday 19 September, on Battle Hill Drive in Wallsend.

The bus driver, a 47 year old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

This is a serious collision that has left a lady fighting for her life in hospital. If you were travelling on Battle Hill Drive at around 6pm this evening – whether that was by foot, in a vehicle or by public transport – and saw what happened, please get in touch. We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage to get in touch as soon as possible. Inspector Paul Allen, Northumbria Police Motor Patrols department

Specialist officers are supporting family members.