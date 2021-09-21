A schoolgirl has been left with life-changing injuries after a collision with a heavy goods vehicle.The incident happened at just after 3pm yesterday in the Chapel House area of Newcastle.Police say the seven-year-old collided with a tipper truck near the junction between Chadderton Drive and Hillhead Parkway.She was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing leg injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition, say officers.The girl’s family are currently being supported by specialist family liaison officers at this time.Northumbria Police has now launched an investigation, and are are asking anyone with witnessed to incident or has dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION

Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is clearly a terrible incident for everyone involved and has resulted in a seven-year-old child being rushed to hospital where her condition is described as being critical."The injuries she has sustained could be life-changing and we are committed to find out exactly what happened in the moments prior to the collision."This happened in a busy location, close to Knop Law Primary School, and I am today appealing for anybody who was in that area yesterday afternoon to come forward."Please check any dashcam footage and get in touch if you see anything that may assist our investigation. Equally, we want to hear from anybody who believes they witnessed this collision."This is an ongoing investigation so I would ask that people do not speculate as to what may or may not have happened and let our enquiries run their course."Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Northumbria Police.