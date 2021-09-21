Heating or eating: County Durham man's concern after energy bills double

Play video

Report by Emily Reader

A County Durham man has spoken of his concern after his energy bills doubled. It is following the rise in energy costs, forcing some suppliers out of business.Dave Carr from Ushaw Moor says he and his partner are bracing for a difficult winter, forced to choose whether to heat their home or put food on the table.

We expected a £5 or £10 price rise, but it has more than doubled. We've gone from paying £73 a month for gas and electricity to almost £140. I think we may have to make a decision, do we eat or do we heat. Dave Carr

Millions of households face higher energy bills after the wholesale cost of gas rocketed by 250% since January, including a 70% rise since August.

The inflated costs have been passed down to customers, who will have to pay more for their gas and electric next month.

The Government says gas supply is not at risk, meaning it shouldn't result in power outages heading into winter, however measures must be taken to ensure the most vulnerable and elderly can be protected.

We've always been very focused on them, particularly with regards to energy prices, that's why we have the cap in the first place and the warm home discount and we've got other ways of protecting the most vulnerable. Kwasi Kwartend, Secretary of State for Business and Energy

The Business Secretary has confirmed that the energy price cap will remain in place this winter.

Kwarteng has resisted pressure from struggling energy firms to lift the price cap, with many smaller providers desperate for help to shoulder the burden of record high gas prices.

He also announced to the Commons that ministers would not be bailing out energy firms after a meeting with the industry.

“Central to any next steps is our clear and agreed position that the energy price cap will remain in place,” Mr Kwarteng and Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said in a statement issued late on Monday.

Mr Kwarteng had earlier told MPs the cap saves 15 million households up to £100 a year and said: “It’s not going anywhere".

Whilst the rising costs for customers is less than welcome news, environmental experts believe it could be a positive move in the long term for accelerating a shift to greener, more sustainable energy sources.