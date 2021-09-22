From Berwick to Billingham: BBC announces £25m investment in the North East
The BBC has announced it will make its "biggest investment" in the North East for decades, as part of a new regional partnership.
The BBC says it will spend at least £25 million over the next five years across our region to fund network TV production, talent development and support for the creative sector.
The deal partners with local authorities in the North East, who will work with the BBC, and with independent producers, to invest in talent, skills, and infrastructure to support the production industry in the region. They will also provide funding via Northern Film + Media, the North East’s regional screen development agency, to boost the creative sector in the region.
Why is the investment coming to our region?
The partnership is part of the BBC’s commitment to do more across the UK by moving departments, commissioning power, and resources out of London.What do the BBC’s North East plans include?
A new BBC Daytime & Early Peak factual series produced from the NorthEast
A new creative partnership between BBC Three and BBC England to findand develop new factual TV ideas
Award-winning BBC One documentary series Ambulance will follow theregion’s emergency staff on the frontline for two series
BBC Comedy will host a series of masterclasses and events across theNorth East to develop new talent and skills while Newcastle will be theBBC’s first City of Comedy and will host this year’s New Comedy Awards.
In total, BBC TV will spend at least £25m in the North East over the nextfive years.
In addition, the BBC will create 70 digital jobs based at a new tech hub inNewcastle.
BBC Radio 4 will bring one of the annual Reith Lectures to the North Eastlater this year and record a new comedy series in the region.
According to the BBC, the North East is a priority, in terms of audience portrayal and activity. The BBC's Director General said "This is a really exciting day for the BBC and I hope for the whole of the North East too. I’m proud we’ve been able to partner with so many organisations from right across the region."