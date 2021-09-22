The inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing heard about a frantic search by the mother of one of the victims to find her son in the aftermath of the explosion.

At a hearing this morning evidence was given about the final hours of the life of Gateshead man Philip Tron on the 22nd of May 2017.

He had travelled to Manchester with his Mum June, his girlfriend and his girlfriend's daughters, Nicole and Courtney.

One of his partner's daughters was attending the concert, and after a day in Manchester laughing and joking and enjoying a family meal, Philip went to wait in the foyer of the arena for his partner's daughter, Nicole.

Philip died from 'unsurvivable injuries' - standing just four metres from the bomber.

His partner's other daughter, Courtney Boyle was also killed in the attack.

June Tron, Philip's mother, described how she walked on foot desperately looking for her son after hearing the bomb go off as she waited in her car for him to return.

Despite needing a wheelchair and recovering from knee surgery she walked unaided on 'pure adrenaline' as she tried to call her son on his mobile phone.

Philip Tron (left) with his Mum June Tron (centre) and Uncle Ken Mullen (right) Credit: Family photo

In a statement to the Inquiry she thanked the British Transport Police Officer who covered Philip with a t-shirt after his death to 'maintain his dignity'.

She went on to say Philip's death had had a 'devastating impact' on her and her family, and that even four years on they 'feel as though they are in a terrible dream'.

Philip's uncle, Ken Mullen paid tribute to him in a statement he read aloud to the inquiry.

He was an amazing person, such a big character - he made an impression on everyone who came into his life. Philip was kind and considerate, practical and clever. There wasn't a job he wouldn't try to do - we always remember his friendly voice on the phone that would say 'I'll see what I can do about it'. He always had a smile and a cheeky grin - and was a great source of one liners Ken Mullen

This part of the Manchester Arena Inquiry will hear how about the final day of all 22 victims, and how they died.