Medical equipment amnesty in York

GP surgeries in York are asking patients to return unused medical equipment.

Unreturned equipment, including crutches and commodes, costs local NHS services £500,000 a year.

The scheme is running during York Environment Week and aims to reduce costs and ensure patients get the equipment they need. Items can be returned to GP surgeries with no questions asked.

Returned equipment will be collected at the end of the week to be thoroughly cleaned and repaired before being given to the next patient.