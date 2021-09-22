A road outside a Newcastle school will be closed to traffic today to encourage families to walk or cycle to school.

Ninth Avenue by Chillingham Road Primary School will be closed from 8 this morning until 4pm. It's part of a trial to make the area safer and less polluted.

It's hoped it'll mean students will get to enjoy day of fresh air and outdoor activities and also take part in the 'School Street' trial - a scheme which encourages families to walk, scoot, cycle or park and stride on their journeys to school and back.

Cllr Ged Bell, cabinet member for development, transport and neighbourhoods at Newcastle City Council, said: "We're working with schools to develop and introduce School Street schemes across the city to keep the school gates clear of traffic on mornings and at pick up times to help make the areas safer and less polluted."

Of course, closing streets at certain times of day will have implications for some road users, although residents, blue badge holders and those requiring access to the street would be exempt. This trial scheme at Chillingham Road Primary School will help us to understand what issues arise and how we can address them to ensure that these schemes are successful as we introduce them in other schools. Cllr Ged Bell, Newcastle Council

The city council will be inviting feedback from the school, families and local residents following the trial event.