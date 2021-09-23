Play video

Choriza May is the latest North East Queen to be selected to go on Ru Paul’s Drag Race – a show that sees Drag Queens from across the country compete in challenges, in the hopes of winning worldwide fame and the chance to fly to Hollywood and record their own mini-series.

She is just one of two contestants to represent the region on the show – with Darlington’s Cherry Valentine featuring on season 2.

We caught up with Choriza before the show kicks off tonight, to talk the greatest city in the country, the drag hot spots of the toon, and what we can expect from her in the competition.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

How did it feel when you found out you’d been selected for the show?

It felt like a reward – it’s been such a hard couple of years with not a lot of work for us artists, so after the struggle, came the big big big prize. It just felt so nice, and it felt right. It felt like the right time for me, and I was ready, it was the moment for me to be on the show. It’s amazing!

As much as this is my moment, it’s also for everyone who has ever supported me. I’m so excited for everyone to see it.

Talk to us about ‘Choriza May’ – what kind of Queen are you?

My shows have visuals, reveals, and I love to play with my Spanish heritage. The U.K. LOVES Spain! Benidorm, Malaga, Magaluf, Ibiza. So, I thought, I’ll bring a little bit of Spain to the North East. If you can’t go on Holiday – come to one of my shows!

I am very dramatic, one minute I’ll be crying, the other I’ll be laughing – but I can’t wait for people to get to know me under the wig, as Adrian, just a sensible guy from Spain who moved here.

How does it feel to be representing the North East?

It’s a lot of pressure because I’m the first Newcastle Queen but I’m there representing all my Kings and Queens.

But as well as pressure, it’s exciting because I’m the first one ever, how cool is that?! This is Herstory! I can’t wait to show the world what Newcastle and the North East have to offer the UK Drag scene.

It's important we have Northern representation - and maybe next season we can have three or four North East queens.

What is the Drag scene like in Newcastle, how is it different to other places?

North East Queens are FUNNY Queens, aren’t they?! We are used to being on stage, that’s what we do – and we look the part.

We’re funny, we’re performers, we’re dancers – and it’s so diverse. We have the funniest queens in the country. Have you met Miss Rory?!

Ways that Spain & North East are the same according to Choriza May…

I’m from Valencia originally where everyone is so lovely – and here in Newcastle, everyone is SO warm and friendly as well.

In Valencia, everyone has a tan because it’s warm – everyone here has a tan too! It might be fake but it’s feels the same.

In Spain, it’s hot and people don’t wear many clothes – in Newcastle, people don’t wear many either! I feel right at home here!!

How important is it that people who love to watch Drag Race, also go watch and support local artists here?

It SO important. I was a local Queen a few months ago and now I’m a Ru Girl! Most of these Queens that you support now will eventually make it on the show, and the fact that you’re supporting them now and going to their shows, it’s really going to push their careers. So if you really like a local Queen or King, make it known!

Choriza May’s guide to the Drag Hotspots of Newcastle:

