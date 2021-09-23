Northumberland charity ready to help Afghan families

Play video

Report by Katie Cole

A charity supporting refugees in Northumberland says it's ready to help Afghan families who resettle in the county.

Northumberland County of Sanctuary, based in Ashington, is run by 20 volunteers. It has now helped 400 people since it was set up five years ago.

It supported Zara and her two children when they arrived from Russia seeking asylum three years ago.

Arriving in Northumberland with her young children - she had nothing - and couldn't speak a word of English.

Zara was an accountant in Russia, and in the future she hopes to work in our region's care sector. She is now a volunteer with the charity, giving something back to the place that gave her and her children somewhere safe to call home.

It's hard to start your whole life again when you are not young. I came here to give me children freedom and the life they want. You feel stronger and like you can do anything when you have friends, and you have people supporting you - and you want to do something for them as well. Zara Galaeva, Volunteer, Northumberland County of Sanctuary

The charity also works with Northumberland College, helping people access English lessons.

With Afghan refugees expected to arrive in the country soon, the charity's founder says it's ready to help.

He's also planning Ashington's first International Festival, a celebration of people from 35 countries who call Northumberland home.