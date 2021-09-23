Opening date set for Sunderland's new auditorium

An opening date has been announced for Sunderland's new auditorium at The Fire Station.

The £18 million venue will open its doors on December 10, 2021. Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening will perform on the opening night, joined by Sunderland band The Lake Poets.

So excited! A North East gig…and in Sunderland’s brilliant new venue! It’s such a big moment and it’s going to be a very special night Kathryn Tickell

The state of the art auditorium can host up to 550 people seated or up to 800 people standing. It will be the venue for up to 300 events a year and aims to bring national and international artists to Sunderland as well as providing a platform for local artists. It will host music, theatre, comedy and dance.

More than 40 artists and performers have been announced, you can see them here.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am Friday 24 September.

The opening acts include:

Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening

Royal Northern Sinfonia - candle-lit Christmas concert

Mica Paris

Field Music present The Firestarters Revue - official opening

It is so exciting to have a brand-new home for music and performing arts in the heart of Sunderland! We can’t wait to welcome people into what we hope will become a thriving community hub for audiences and for artists. We can’t wait to see you all in December!” Tamsin Austin, Director of The Fire Station

The former Edwardian fire station in Sunderland City Centre was redeveloped into a bar and restaurant, studios and heritage exhibition with £7 million in 2017.

The first phase was officially opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and a spectacular outside performance.

The auditorium is an extension to the original building. The development has been led by the Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture Trust.

Wow, what a line-up to open this exceptional venue. We are extremely excited by the quality and variety of the performers who want to play in Sunderland. The auditorium will not only feature established musicians, it will also be the springboard to stardom for our own aspiring talent. Paul Callaghan, Chair of the Music, Arts and Culture Trust

Sunderland MAC Trust aims to encourage people of all ages and all backgrounds to participate in cultural activities such as playing an instrument, learning to dance, act or sing or creating literature or poetry.

The Fire Station is run by Sunderland Culture. Its mission is to improve life for everyone in Sunderland through culture.