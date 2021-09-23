Opening date set for Sunderland's new auditorium
An opening date has been announced for Sunderland's new auditorium at The Fire Station.
The £18 million venue will open its doors on December 10, 2021. Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening will perform on the opening night, joined by Sunderland band The Lake Poets.
The state of the art auditorium can host up to 550 people seated or up to 800 people standing. It will be the venue for up to 300 events a year and aims to bring national and international artists to Sunderland as well as providing a platform for local artists. It will host music, theatre, comedy and dance.
More than 40 artists and performers have been announced, you can see them here.
Tickets go on sale at 10 am Friday 24 September.
The opening acts include:
Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening
Royal Northern Sinfonia - candle-lit Christmas concert
Mica Paris
Field Music present The Firestarters Revue - official opening
The former Edwardian fire station in Sunderland City Centre was redeveloped into a bar and restaurant, studios and heritage exhibition with £7 million in 2017.
The first phase was officially opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and a spectacular outside performance.
The auditorium is an extension to the original building. The development has been led by the Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture Trust.
Sunderland MAC Trust aims to encourage people of all ages and all backgrounds to participate in cultural activities such as playing an instrument, learning to dance, act or sing or creating literature or poetry.
The Fire Station is run by Sunderland Culture. Its mission is to improve life for everyone in Sunderland through culture.