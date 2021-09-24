Consultation launches over plans for £1 billion improvements to A66

People in the region are being invited to have their say on the one billion pound upgrade of the A66 .

The proposed improvements would affect the road between Scotch Corner and Penrith. The plans include new bypasses, upgrading single carriageway sections of road to dual carriageway, and major junction improvements.

It's hoped these changes would enhance safety, reduce congestion and improve regional and national connectivity.

We welcome the opportunity to hear a range of views about our proposal. We have extended the consultation period from four weeks to six, to give people as much time as possible to offer their opinions. We've also set up a number of different methods for people to offer their thoughts, including drop-in events where our team will be on hand to discuss the plans, and the new dedicated Facebook page. Lee Hillyard, Highways England's A66 trans-Pennine Project Director

The consultation launches today, and there are a number of ways to feed back on the proposals - people can share their views at upcoming events, on the scheme's new Facebook page, on Twitter and via the website. Hard copies of the consultation are also available upon request.