Dog needs urgent treatment in Gateshead after being bitten by a spider

A dog - visiting Newcastle on holiday with his family - was left in agony and “almost unrecognisable” after being bitten by a venomous spider.

The spider, which it's thought might be a false widow or similar, bit Bonnie the black Labrador, while she was out for a walk with her owners Lisa and Nick Bennett.

They were in the region visiting family from Worcestershire.

The 15-month-old needed emergency treatment at a Gateshead based vets after her face swelled up and she suffered sickness and diarrhoea.

It was a terrible shock to see her face swell up and it happened so quickly, and being so far from home made it even worse — you just feel so vulnerable when your pet is in distress. “Bonnie is a very intelligent dog and she was clearly aware that something was wrong. “She kept trying to use her paw to wipe and scratch away the swelling, which made it more upsetting to see. Owner Lisa

She was given an injection to counteract the effects of the bite - which it turns out had happened five days before.

Bonnie was kept under observation until the swelling subsided before she was allowed home to be with her family.

Bonnie and her owners were enjoying a holiday in the North East Credit: Family photo

Symptoms can include swelling, itchiness and irritation of the skin and, in severe cases, an allergic reaction. “It can take hours — or, as in Bonnie’s case, days — for this to happen. “But if there is a bad reaction or swelling then time really is of the essence, and you should seek help straight away. Senior vet nurse Ashley Wemple

Almost all of the 650 species of spider found in the UK are harmless to people and pets.

There are 14 species able to deliver a nasty bite.

These include the false widow, the walnut orb-weaver and the black lace-weaver.

Bites from most of these species are extremely uncommon because they are not aggressive.