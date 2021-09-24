Dog needs urgent treatment in Gateshead after being bitten by a spider
A dog - visiting Newcastle on holiday with his family - was left in agony and “almost unrecognisable” after being bitten by a venomous spider.
The spider, which it's thought might be a false widow or similar, bit Bonnie the black Labrador, while she was out for a walk with her owners Lisa and Nick Bennett.
They were in the region visiting family from Worcestershire.
The 15-month-old needed emergency treatment at a Gateshead based vets after her face swelled up and she suffered sickness and diarrhoea.
She was given an injection to counteract the effects of the bite - which it turns out had happened five days before.
Bonnie was kept under observation until the swelling subsided before she was allowed home to be with her family.
Almost all of the 650 species of spider found in the UK are harmless to people and pets.
There are 14 species able to deliver a nasty bite.
These include the false widow, the walnut orb-weaver and the black lace-weaver.
Bites from most of these species are extremely uncommon because they are not aggressive.
Symptoms of spider bites in dogs can include swelling, itchiness and irritation of the skin and, in severe cases, an allergic reaction.