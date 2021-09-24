Play video

Report by Tom Barton

Queues have formed outside some petrol stations in the North East amid concerns about fuel distribution caused by a lack of Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) drivers.

The government is urging people not to panic buy petrol, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisting there is no shortage of fuel at refineries in the UK - the issue is suppliers' capacity to distribute it.

Is there a fuel shortage in the UK and why are petrol stations closing?

He told ITV News the government will "move heaven and earth" to avert a fuel crisis in the UK, with "all manner of measures" being considered - as the UK battles a dearth of 100,000 HGV drivers.

Data obtained exclusively by ITV Tyne Tees suggests the North East is suffering disproportionately from the shortage.

Since the start of the year, our region has seen the biggest increase in driver vacancies of any part of the country outside London - seven and half times as many as were being advertised immediately prior to the start of the pandemic.

414 HGV driver job vacancies posted since the start of 2021

Naomi Ferguson works for haulier firm Fergusons Transport, one of the biggest in the region. She has had to step behind the wheel to fill driver gaps on many occasions.

We've never seen it on this level before, so it will come to the point where hauliers, perhaps including ourselves, won't be able to make deliveries because we don't have enough drivers. We try and cover the gaps where we can, but it is hard. Naomi Ferguson, Fergusons Travels

The push to recruit new drivers has led to a shortage of heavy vehicle driving tests. John Jones of Tyneside Training Service says the backlog could take weeks to work through.

We're not short of people wanting to get in a truck... it's more to do with accessing driving tests to allow the process to begin. The general lag time from interest in driving a wagon to getting into a wagon and passing your test can be anywhere between eight weeks and 16 weeks. John Jones, Tyneside Training Services

Industry leaders - such as Rod McKenzie of the Road Haulage Association - are blaming the government for failing to take action sooner.

Play video

We've been warning about a shortage of lorry drivers for five years, but it's the steps you take when you're confronted with a problem that matters and the government has been relatively inert on this until very lately... Chickens are coming home to roost now in terms of what we're seeing on the forecourts. Rod McKenzie, Road Haulage Association

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told ITV News that the government was considering asking soldiers to drive HGV as a short-term fix to the shortage - just as they have been with Scottish ambulances facing the same issue.

The army was put on standby back in 2012 when petrol tanker drivers considered a national strike although a crisis was avoided as the strike never took place.

Play video

Asked by ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen whether the government was again considering using the army, Mr Shapps said: "I'm looking at all these different possibilities - we'll throw the kitchen sink at it.

"We want to make sure we're using every possible arm of the state, if that's what's required."