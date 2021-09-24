Credit: Major works could cause disruption this weekend

Check before you travel- that's the advice from rail operators as vital works are carried out this weekend on the line between Newcastle and Edinburgh.

Network Rail is carrying out vital railway upgrades near Newcastle. Teams will work throughout the weekend renewing the track – as well as the wooden sleepers which support it – north of Newcastle, near Manors station.

Engineers will also upgrade the overhead line equipment and improve the signalling system in the area over the next five weekends.

A section of the line will be closed and the following changes will be put in place.

An hourly LNER service will run to/from Scotland, which will be diverted via Carlisle, extending journey times. Other LNER services to/from London will start/end at Newcastle with replacement coach services connecting passengers between Newcastle, Morpeth, Alnmouth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Dunbar and Edinburgh.

Buses will replace CrossCountry services between Newcastle and Edinburgh.

Buses will replace Northern trains between Newcastle and Morpeth / Chathill.

TransPennine Express services will not run between Newcastle and Edinburgh. Trains between York and Edinburgh will terminate at Newcastle.

Further work will also take place over the next five weekends.