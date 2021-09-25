Teesside Airport runway closed after "incident" involving a light aircraft

The runway at Teesside International Airport will remain closed "until further notice" following "an incident involving a light aircraft".

The incident occurred shortly after 9.30am on Saturday morning.

A statement from Teesside International Airport reads: "We can confirm an incident occurred today involving a light aircraft at 09:39."A pilot and two passengers were onboard and have been taken to hospital."Our runway will remain closed until further notice while a thorough investigation is carried out."We would like to thank the emergency services, on-site staff for their quick response."

A flight from Faro, which had been due to land at Teesside, has been diverted.

It is unclear if flights due to depart to Newquay, Birmingham, Mallorca and Liverpool will depart as scheduled on Saturday afternoon.