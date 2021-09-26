71-year-old dies following disturbance at home in Washington

An investigation is underway after a man died following a disturbance at an address in Washington.

Northumbria Police say they received a report of a disturbance at an address on Heartburn Gardens, Concord where the caller described two masked men leaving the address with a bag.

The force said the caller attended the scene where a man was found to be having a suspected heart attack.

Officers and ambulance service were called and a 71-year-old was taken to hospital where he died. Northumbria Police say his next of kin are being informed.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or has any information about the disturbance.