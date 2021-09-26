First football match to ban heading hailed a success in Spennymoor

Play video

Video report by Julia Breen

The first adult football match to ban heading the football has been hailed a success after taking place in County Durham today.

The game at Spennymoor Town was organised to raise awareness about sport-related dementia.

Research suggests footballers are five times more likely to develop dementia.

Former professional footballers were among those taking part in a match which it's hoped will raise awareness of dementia caused by heading the ball.

Nobby Stiles Credit: PA

1966 World Cup hero Nobby Stiles died last year after suffering from dementia.

His son John, a former footballer himself, is campaigning with the Head for Change charity who helped organise the match on Sunday.

Judith Gates set up Head for Change with other families after her former footballer husband Bill developed dementia.

The hope behind Sunday's match is that footballers of the future will be protected.