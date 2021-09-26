Teesside International Airport will reopen on Monday following an incident involving a light aircraft that injured three people.

In a statement on Sunday, a spokesperson for the airport confirmed investigations by the Air Accident Investigation Branch had concluded and the light aircraft had been removed from the area.

A spokesperson for Teesside Airport said: “Following an incident involving a light aircraft yesterday morning we can now confirm the Aircraft Accident Investigation Branch have concluded their work at the site and the aircraft has now been removed from the area. The airport will reopen tomorrow (Monday) morning to resume normal operations.“It has been a difficult weekend for everyone involved in the incident. We would like to thank our amazing customers who have been so understanding while the airport has remained closed.“Our thoughts and prayers are with the three people on board the aircraft at the time who remain in hospital.”

The North Eastern Ambulance Service (NEAS) said one of the three casualties had suffered serious injuries.

The AAIB have concluded their investigation into the incident Credit: PA

NEAS said in a statement: "We were called at 9.35am to reports of a light aircraft crashing at Durham Tees Valley Airport.

"We sent two ambulances, a specialist paramedic, an officer and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance.

"In total, three patients were taken to James Cook hospital, one with serious injuries. One patient was taken by air and the two other patients were transported by road."

The incident has led to disruption for passengers using the airport.