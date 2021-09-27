Play video

Tom Sheldrick reports the latest from the Labour Party conference

Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald has resigned from Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet, telling the leader his party is "more divided than ever".

Mr McDonald said he was stepping down as shadow employment rights and protections secretary after being asked to "go into a meeting to argue against a national minimum wage of £15 and against statutory sick pay at the living wage".

Mr McDonald, who also served in Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet, added: "This is something I could not do."

In a letter to Sir Keir, he wrote: "I joined your frontbench team on the basis of the pledges that you made in the leadership campaign to bring about unity within the party and maintain our commitment to socialist policies.

“After eighteen months of your leadership, our movement is more divided than ever and the pledges that you made to the membership are not being honoured. This is just the latest of many.”

Sir Keir said his "focus and that of the whole party is on winning the next general election” in response Mr McDonald's resignation.

He added: “I want to thank Andy for his service in the shadow cabinet.

“Labour’s comprehensive new deal for working people shows the scale of our ambition and where our priorities lie."

It comes after former shadow minister Barry Gardiner told ITV News the Labour Party is "absolutely united".

Tory Party chair Oliver Dowden seized on Mr McDonald’s resignation from the shadow cabinet to criticise the Labour Party.

As did Chief Secretary to the Treasury of the United Kingdom Simon Clarke, who said the opposition was "in utter chaos".