Adults are "at risk of developing type 2 diabetes" if they can no longer fit into the jeans they were wearing when they were 21 according to a Newcastle University academic.

Presenting data to a leading diabetes conference, Professor Roy Taylor said that people's waist should be the same size now as it was when they were 21.

He said if people can't fit into the same size trousers then they are"carrying too much fat".

The comments come as he presented data at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes on a small study which found that people of normal weight with type 2 diabetes can "achieve remission" by losing weight.

He said that eight in 12 people in the study managed to "get rid" of their condition by losing 10-15% of their body weight.

Doctors tend to assume that type 2 diabetes has a different cause in those who aren't overweight. This means that, unlike those who are overweight, those who are of normal weight aren't usually advised to lose weight before being given diabetes drugs/ insulin. What we've shown is that if those of normal weight lose 10-15% of their weight, they have a v. good chance of getting rid of their diabetes Professor Roy Taylor, principle investigator

How did the study work?

The participants in the study, who had an average BMI of 24.5, followed a weight loss programme which included a low calorie liquid diet for two weeks - where each day they were only consuming 800 calories a day through soups and shakes.

This was followed by four to six weeks where they received support to maintain their new weight.

They completed three rounds of this programme until they lost 10-15% of their body weight.

After weight loss was achieved, scans showed reductions in the fat in the liver and eight of the 12 participants saw their type 2 diabetes go into remission, which was defined as having blood sugar levels under control and patients no longer needing any medication.

These results, while preliminary, demonstrate very clearly that diabetes is not caused by obesity but by being too heavy for your own body. As a rule of thumb, your waist size should be the same now as when you were 21. If you can't get into the same size trousers now, you are carrying too much fat and therefore at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, even if you aren't overweight. Professor Roy Taylor

What else have recent studies shown us?

A separate study presented to the meeting suggested that people who are "healthy obese" - obese people who do not have any problems with high blood pressure, blood fats or diabetes - are not at a greater risk of heart attack or stroke compared with healthy people of a normal weight - but this group are more likely to develop heart failure.

The study authors tracked data on nearly three million French people.