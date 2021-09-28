Play video

Newcastle Falcons rugby player Nathan Earle has featured in a video encouraging young people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The 27-year-old did so as part of a government campaign called 'Don't Miss Out', which urges the unvaccinated to get a jab in order to not "miss out on the good times".

He took part alongside England stars Sam Underhill and Dan Robson, Saracens full-back Alex Goode, Sale Sharks' Marland Yarde and Ollie Hassell-Collins of London Irish.

Sam Underhill and Alex Goode

"It's been a really rough 18 months for everyone, but finally we're seeing light at the end of the tunnel," Earle said.

"Having the fans back in the crowd has been incredible - it just gives you that extra boost you need on the pitch. I'd say to anyone make sure you get your jab if you haven't already - it's quick and easy and has meant we can get back to the game we love."

Ollie Hassell-Collins, Marland Yarde and Nathan Earle (left to right)

In the video, Earle also spoke about missing some of the birth of his first child due to hospital visit restrictions earlier in the pandemic.

"I had my first child in the pandemic, which was quite difficult you know - not really being able to be in the hospital for the whole birth," he revealed.

The "Don't Miss Out" campaign continues despite Health Minister Sajid Javid's announcement this month that vaccine passports '"will not be going ahead" in England.

However, Mr Javid said the measure was being kept "in reserve as a potential option".