A 71-year-old man who suffered a fatal heart attack following a disturbance in his Washington home has been named.

Billy Jackson died following an incident at an address on Hertburn Gardens in Concord on Friday night (September 24).

His family have said in a statement: “Billy was a lovely man and wouldn’t hurt a fly. He would help anyone who needed it and will be missed by all his family and friends.”

Two men, aged 34 and 19, and a 39-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remain in custody.

A 33-year-old woman - was previously arrested on suspicion of burglary and has since been released on bail.

Northumbria Police said: "We believe that the individuals stole a number of items from Billy’s home, including tobacco, which we suspect they may have tried to sell in the Washington area door-to-door on Saturday and Sunday."

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information.