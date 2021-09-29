Fifteen-year-old boy arrested as man dies after assault in Annfield Plain

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested over the death of a man who was attacked at a petrol station.

Thomas Mallaby, 40, was assaulted on Morrison Road in Annfield Plain, County Durham, at about 02:40 BST on Sunday, Durham Police said.

He died at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said the boy was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent but it was not connected to recent shortages of fuel.

The teenager has been released on bail.

Det Supt Dave Ashton said: "This was a truly tragic incident, and my thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Mallaby following their devastating loss.

"We are working to establish exactly what happened, but I would like to reassure the community that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

"Although the incident happened on the forecourt of a fuel station, I am keen to stress that it was not connected in any way to the current issues of fuel shortages."