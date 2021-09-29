Whitby swing bridge reopens to traffic on weekdays in October

Whitby's swing bridge will reopen to traffic during weekdays from the start of October.

It's part of a long-running trial to monitor the impact traffic has on pedestrians in the town.

The bridge was closed to motorists over the summer due to a large number of visitors.

Since April, the swing bridge was closed on weekends and bank holidays as part of a trial.

The trial is reviewed by the council before any decision on permanent changes are made, with a decision on the outcome expected between 1 December 2021 and 28 February 2022.

Whitby Town Deal Board secured £400,000 of Government funding to pay for the infrastructure needed to carry out the trial.