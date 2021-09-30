Play video

Report by Helen Carnell, featuring Bedale Hall trustee Yvonne Rose

The lead roof over Grade I-listed building Bedale Hall, in North Yorkshire, was stolen at some point between 16th and 27th September.

A caretaker had checked the roof on the 16th but a spell of dry weather meant no one noticed the theft until it started raining on Monday 27th.

Precisely how and when the crime was committed is currently a mystery and police are appealing for information.

The distinctive lead panelling has now been replaced by a temporary watertight cover.

Water damage is evident throughout the community hall. Due partially to the building's listed status, trustees predict it will cost roughly £100,000 to repair.

The worry is that they'd do it again. Once you have people on the roof, you wonder about whether they'd come in and do damage. Yvonne Rose, trustee

Luckily, the grand ballroom wasn't damaged.

If there's any good out of this, it's that it could have happened at any point of time. If it had happened on a Friday night, the whole building would have come down because nobody would have known because no one is here at the weekend. Yvonne Rose, Trustee

In their appeal for information, North Yorkshire Police Hambleton said: "If you have seen anything suspicious or have seen anyone working on the roof of Bedale hall in the past few weeks please contact PC 1793 Sarah NORMAN quoting 12210210008 via 101 or email Sarah. Norman@northyorkshire.police.uk"