North East NHS launches vaccination drive amid winter flu fears
Report by Helen Ford
Over the past ten months, we have become used to seeing images of Covid-19 vaccinations taking place - in mass centres, GP practices, pharmacies, tents and buses.
As work to deliver Covid-19 jabs continues, the North East NHS is launching its biggest flu vaccination programme.
This season, almost one and a half million people are eligible for a flu vaccine, across the age groups.
Why? Health experts are predicting that the coming winter could see a large number of flu infections, because immunity to viruses like flu is likely to have waned as a result of measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.
There are also concerns about the risks to people who catch Covid-19 and flu at the same time, as they are more likely to become seriously ill.
By aiming to vaccinate large numbers of people, the aim is to protect both individuals and the wider community.
Last autumn and winter saw record numbers of people coming forward to be immunised against flu in our region. Even so, fewer than 60% of people under 65 in 'at risk' groups took up the vaccine and the NHS is keen to increase that figure.
Who is eligible for a free flu vaccine?
There is a long list of groups able to receive a flu vaccine this autumn. They include:
Everyone aged 50 and above
People aged 16 and above with certain health conditions
Pregnant people
All children over 2 years old and up to school Year 11
For the NHS, protecting individuals is also about protecting the health service. With hospitals still under pressure as a result of Covid-19, the aim is to avoid further strain.
For people in older age groups, the flu jab can be administered at the same time as a Covid-19 booster vaccine.
For those who are not eligible for a booster, or for whom it is some way off, the message is not to wait, and to book a flu vaccination as soon as you are invited.
It is also worth remembering that flu vaccines for other age groups are available, for a charge, at pharmacies.
