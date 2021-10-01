The long-awaited 'switch on' of the Bilsdale mast will be delayed by at least a week due to bad weather, operator Arqiva have announced.

Thousands of homes in the North East and North Yorkshire have been without any signal since early August, when the old mast was hit by a blaze.

David Bishop was among those left without signal. He said it has left him feeling cut off and uncared for.

Signal was scheduled to be restored on 5 October, but Arqiva are now saying the switch on will take place between 13 and 19 October - at least a week later.

The company say "high winds, low cloud and heavy rain" are responsible.

Bilsdale mast fire: The story so far

10 August 10: The Bilsdale mast, in the North Yorkshire Moors, catches fire. At least 500,000 homes affected.

11 August - 20 August: Signal restored for 400,000 households via smaller mast installations and new transmitters.

28 August: Customers worst affected offered TV licence refunds.

3 September: Helpline launched to help those without signal.

24 August: Delays announced to temporary mast construction due to land access issues.

8 September: Arqiva chief exeutive Paul Donovan issues "unreserved apology" for the delays and continued lack of signal for roughly 100,000 homes.

15 September: Construction begins to install 80m temporary mast.

20 September: Helicopters begin to airlift large concrete blocks to the site.

1 October: Delay announced due to bad weather.

About 100 people began construction of the new 262ft (80m)-high temporary replacement mast on Monday (13 September).

Helicopters have been used to airlift in building materials such as large concrete blocks.

An Arqiva spokesperson explained the delays: "The final installation work, checks and tests require good visibility and line of sight from the ground, while rain and winds above 20mph make it dangerous for workers to climb to heights and to lift equipment into place.

"Power lines and feeder cables to the antenna must be installed, and equipment has to be kept dry as it is fitted together to ensure safety.

"As the safety of our staff is the most important factor, the weather has unfortunately forced a delay.

"Our aim is to complete all work, carry out the required checks and tests, and switch on the temporary mast to restore TV services for thousands more people in the period of October 13th to the 19th – again, dependent on the weather. We will provide more details in a media briefing in North Yorkshire on Monday."

Adrian Twyning, Arqiva’s Chief of Operations, has again apologised to those affected.

“The team have been working tirelessly since we broke ground to meet the go-live date of 5th October," he said.

"Unfortunately the one thing we cannot control is the weather and that has turned this week. I want to apologise to those people who were really hoping for their services to be restored after a long wait this week. We had worked hard for that too, and this is immensely frustrating."