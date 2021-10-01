Pride of Britain 2021: Meet Regional Fundraiser of the Year finalist David Ansell
Video report by Tom Barton.
It's the return of Pride of Britain, where we applaud some of those whose fundraising has made a big difference in their community.
A man from Sunderland has been walking a half marathon every day for a year - raising more than £10,000 for Cancer Research.
David Ansell began fundraising last year in October, after losing his Dad and a good friend within days of each other.
Dave is a military driving instructor at Newcastle's Fenham Barracks - most of his half marathons have been between his workplace and his home in Sunderland.
Commanding Officer, Captain William Montgomery, said: "I’ll see him come in all red, or freezing cold, depending on how the weather has been. Then I get to see him do a whole day’s work, and vice versa."Kathryn Leverett from Cancer Research UK said: "Half a marathon every single day, it’s just inspiring. He’s a true local legend.
Dave was nominated for a Pride of Britain award by Tracey Pescod and her daughter Chloe. Chloe's own battle with cancer - after a heart transplant - helped inspire Dave. And Dave's challenge has inspired them.
Tracey Pescod said: “He’s just amazing. The challenge he set himself is totally bonkers really, but he’s done it and I’m really proud of that."
Her daughter Chloe added: “All the money he has raised, it goes to more treatments out there. It might help to beat cancer.”
Dave has now completed his final half marathon in Sunderland.