Family pay tribute to teen who died in A177 collision

The 19-year-old who died in a road traffic collision on the A177 on Wednesday evening can now be named as Durham teenager Blaine Darnell.

Blaine’s heartbroken family have shared this image and paid tribute to an adored son and brother.

Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage which may assist their investigation.

Two men, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers attended a report of a collision on the A177 at around 7:31pm on Wednesday September 29.

It involved four vehicles: a grey Peugeot 3008, white Vauxhall Corsa, a white Mini Cooper and a silver VW Touran.

The Peugeot, Vauxhall Corsa and Mini were being driven on the A177 Durham Road towards Stockton and the collision occurred near to the temporary traffic lights.

These first three vehicles were involved in a collision and as a result the Corsa, which was driven by Blaine, entered the opposing carriageway and was in collision with the VW Touran.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn’t yet spoken to police to contact them on 101, ref 165607.

Officers request anyone with dashcam footage which shows the incident or the lead up to it, including the Peugeot, Corsa and Mini being driven on the A689 towards the A177.