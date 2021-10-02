New courtroom protections for victims of rape piloted in North East

A pilot to spare victims of rape and sexual violence the stress of being cross-examined has been extended to Durham Crown Court.

The scheme is part of the government's Rape Review pledge to reduce trauma for victims and witnesses, meaning they can give better evidence.

The measure allows intimidated victims and witnesses of crimes such as rape and modern slavery to have their cross-examination video recorded and played during the trial.

It will be made available immediately in three Crown Courts in London (Harrow, Isleworth, and Wood Green), as well as Durham Crown Court.

Yasmin Khan, from the Halo Project in Middlesbrough, a charity supporting women subject to violence, told ITV News Tyne Tees the pilot is an important move to support women who have been raped.

She said: "I think this scheme is excellent. There's 1,500 victims and witnesses who have already benefited from this already, which is great news, but there is so much more that needs to be done to make victims come forward and ensure that prosecutors, the police and the court system allows them the safety and confidence to speak up about their accounts. It's been harrowing for them, so this is a good step in the right direction."

The recording takes place as close to the time of the alleged offence as possible in order to help memory recall and reduce the stress of giving evidence in a courtroom setting, which many find traumatic.

Around 1,500 people have already benefited from the pilot, which is already in place in Liverpool, Leeds and Kingston-Upon-Thames Crown Courts, and could be introduced at others across the country subject to further evaluation.

Durham's Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen says it's a positive step forwards.

Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab said: "Boosting support for victims is one of my top priorities so I'm keen that we use this technology to minimise stress for victims and ensure they can provide their best evidence.

"This is part of our plans to transform the response to crimes against women, better support victims and make sure cases are investigated fully and prosecuted robustly.

The measure is also designed to maintain a defendant's right to a fair trial and any decision to pre-record evidence is made by a judge on a case-by case basis.

The expansion of the pilot is a key part of the Government's Rape Review which sets out clear actions for the police, prosecutors and courts.

These include a new approach to investigations, reducing the number of victims withdrawing from the process, increasing the volume of trials being heard, protecting the public and putting more rapists behind bars.

In the past year £300m has been invested in vital support services, alongside £27million to fund hundreds more independent domestic violence and sexual violence advisors.

Meanwhile, new legislation will put in statute the support that victims should receive from criminal justice agencies for the first time, and will be consulted on in due course.