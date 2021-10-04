Incident at Grand Hotel in Scarborough comes to "safe conclusion"

Earlier today, guests were evacuated from two hotels in Scarborough and a large police presence was in the area.

North Yorkshire Police ordered those staying at The Grand Hotel, the nearby Travelodge and surrounding buildings to vacate the premises.

Now, the force says the situation has been resolved.

"We are pleased to say the incident at the Grand Hotel in Scarborough has been brought to a safe conclusion and the building and surrounding area have now reopened." North Yorkshire Police

This morning, guests were ordered to leave and a police cordon was placed around the area of the Grand, St Nicholas Cliff and the Spa Bridge.

The building has now re-opened and police say they thank the staff, guests and members of the public for their patience.