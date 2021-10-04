The surge in pet ownership has seen an animal charity rehome more than 180 animals in Tyne and Wear.

RSPCA has said that in the past year they have rehomed 28,740 animals in 2020, with 187 rehomed in Tyne and Wear.

Dr Sam Gaines, head of the companion animals team at the RSPCA, said: “There has been a boom in pet ownership during the pandemic and whilst it’s great to see so many pets becoming a real source of comfort during the last year, it’s important that we remember that our mental health can impact on that of our pets and we need to make sure we consider their mental health and know how they are feeling."

It comes as RSPCA is running "Adoptober" which encourage people to rescue animals looking for forever homes, rather than purchasing one.

Dr Gaines Sam added: “This Adoptober we’re urging anyone thinking of getting a pet to consider adopting rather than buying an animal. Anyone who is thinking of getting a pet should do their research and check they have the time, money and lifestyle to care for an animal for its whole life.”