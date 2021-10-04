The Prime Minister has criticised the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire for comments he made in relation to women needing to be more street wise.

Philip Allott made the statement following the sentencing of Wayne Couzens who kidnapped and murdered Sarah Everard from York.

Boris Johnson said the crime commissioner was "totally wrong" to make the comments.

Members from the North Yorkshire Fire Brigades Union have "universally condemned" Mr Arnott's comments.

North Yorkshire Fire Brigades Union Brigade Secretary Steve Howley said:"In a situation where the focus should be on the tragic rape and murder of Sarah Everard and love for her family and friendship, his comments have shifted focus to his own outrageous and perspective-less comments.

"All public sector leaders that deal in trust should be reflecting on the lessons that can be learned from this tragedy and looking at how this can be avoided in the future, rather than blaming victims.

"Our members universally condemn Mr Allott's comments and perspectives on this tragedy, and I can assure the public it is not reflective of the views of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the membership of North Yorkshire Fire Brigades Union."

Mr Allott has since apologised. In a statement he made on BBC Radio York about Sarah Everard, describing them as "misconceived and insensitive".

Speaking on Friday 1 October Philip Allott said Ms Everard "never should have submitted" to the arrest, prompting wide criticism.

He said: "So women, first of all, need to be streetwise about when they can be arrested and when they can't be arrested."

In a statement, Mr Allott has said he withdraws his remarks, saying the comments were "both misconceived and insensitive and have caused upset and distress".

Clearly, I have much to learn, so as well as committing to working ever more closely with subject-matter expert colleagues in my own organisation and beyond, I will be seeking meetings as soon as possible with local partner organisations across North Yorkshire and the City of York that provide services to tackle male violence against women and girls, Philip Allott, North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner

Adding: "in order to deliver on their concerns and broaden my understanding of the issues."

"I also pay tribute to the ongoing work by North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and the Office of the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner to keep North Yorkshire and the City of York safe and to support and protect victims and the vulnerable."

Mr Allott said he has made addressing violence against women and girls across North Yorkshire and the City of York one his key priorities.

He added: "I hope that all those reading this statement will accept my apology and the commitment I have given to my own learning – and to driving forward positive progress in keeping our communities safe."

Since he made the comments, he has been met with widespread criticism, including from the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, who called the comments "inappropriate" and said the police boss "should go."