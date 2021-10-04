Rare 114-year-old teddy bear estimated to sell for £1,200 at Teesside auction

A rare 114-year-old teddy bear is estimated to sell for £1,200 at a Teesside auction.

Toy and collectables specialist Vectis in Thornaby said the cinnamon-coloured German Steiff bear could sell between £800 and £1,200.

It is being sold by the family of the niece of his original owner, who was given the bear in 1908.

The toy, named "Ted", was the constant companion to Ileene Rita Smith who was given Ted to her on her 7th birthday in Harrow, Middlesex.

Ileene and her niece, who she bequeathed the bear to. Credit: Family photograph

Ileene took Ted with her when the family moved to London during World War II where she served in the War Ministry working in a team organising the North Atlantic Convoys.

After experiencing many air raids and disruptions, Ileene's family moved to Cornwall to look after a Guest House.

The bear is now being sold by the family of Ms Smith's niece who inherited him on her aunt's death.

The vintage toy has received interest from bidders from France and the US.

The purchase will also include three black and white photographs of his previous owners, and a background of his history.