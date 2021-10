Tuesday 2am - midnight:

Rain, accompanied with strengthening winds, will move north and eastwards across the area early on Tuesday, becoming slow-moving over parts of northeast England and, later, also eastern England.

15-30 mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely. Over eastern and northeastern England, 40-50 mm of rain is likely to fall in some parts with 50-75 mm also possible in a few spots.

