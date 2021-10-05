County Durham inn first venue in the North East to be awarded AA Inn of the year

An inn in County Durham has been awarded the title of AA Inn of the year - the first time a venue in the North East has received the accolade.

The Impeccable Pig in Sedgefield received the hospitality honour as it celebrated its third birthday.

The venue features a restaurant, bed and breakfast and pub.

Credit: Impeccable Pig

General manager Pierre Bertolotti said: "It’s fantastic to be named AA Inn of the Year 2021,especially at a time which has been such a challenge for all those in the industry.

"Everyone at the venue prides themselves on going above and beyond to provide the best possible guest experience, so it’s brilliant to have our efforts validated by such an esteemed organisation.”

Simon Numphud, Managing Director, AA Hotel and Hospitality Services said: "This inn is full of character and has so much to commend it."