Farmers in the North East urged to check their farm for missing man

Farmers in our region n are being asked to check whether a missing Bishop Auckland man could be working on their farm.

Norman Lamb, who is also known as Peter, went missing more than three months ago and has not been seen since.

He was last seen at Sainsbury’s in St Helen Auckland at 10.13 am on June the 29th.

He went missing six hours later.

This CCTV image of Norman Lamb has been released by police Credit: Durham Constabulary

Officers investigating his disappearance are now asking farmers and landowners in the area to check whether they have employed the 51-year-old on a board and lodgings basis.

Peter’s family have not seen or heard from him for more than three months – he appears to have just vanished and his family are understandably devastated at his disappearance. “We have carried out an extensive and thorough investigation to try and trace Peter, but have so far found no signs which may indicate where he is. Inspector Adam Norris, from Durham Constabulary

Peter is:

6ft 2inches tall

With brown eyes

Dark thinning hair.

It is believed he was wearing a dark blue or black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black trainers when he went missing.