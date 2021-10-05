Farmers in the North East urged to check their farm for missing man
Farmers in our region n are being asked to check whether a missing Bishop Auckland man could be working on their farm.
Norman Lamb, who is also known as Peter, went missing more than three months ago and has not been seen since.
He was last seen at Sainsbury’s in St Helen Auckland at 10.13 am on June the 29th.
He went missing six hours later.
Officers investigating his disappearance are now asking farmers and landowners in the area to check whether they have employed the 51-year-old on a board and lodgings basis.
Peter is:
6ft 2inches tall
With brown eyes
Dark thinning hair.
It is believed he was wearing a dark blue or black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black trainers when he went missing.