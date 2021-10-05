Inclusive arts charity part of Durham’s bid for UK City of Culture 2025

Play video

Video report by Julia Breen.

It is just a few days until we'll find out if any of the bids from our region have been shortlisted for the UK City of Culture 2025.

Central to Durham's bid is ensuring arts are accessible for everyone - 'Tin Arts' is an inclusive arts charity that is part of Durham's bid for the title.

Joseph White has always loved to entertain, and has learning difficulties - but thanks to Tin Arts, that has not been a barrier, as the charity encourages everyone to be involved in performing art.

The 25-year-old said: “Dancing for me makes me more confident.”

It’s basically changed my life. Joseph White

Joseph's mum, Alison White, said: “It means the world. Since he was a little boy, if you came through the door he would give you a hat or a prop and ask you to do a show with him. So being able to come here and learn complex routines, is wonderful.”

This week Durham will find out if it's made the shortlist of six to be city of culture - and it's groups like Tin Arts which means everyone can be involved in the arts.

Martin Wilson, from Tin Arts said: “So within Durham 2025, Tin Arts is working with all the cultural organisations and partners to look at how we ensure that everyone has access to it and that everybody’s opinions are included in however we celebrate it.

“I think culture has sometimes connotations around it being elitist and highbrow. What I think is great about Durham 2025 is that the partnership that sits behind it is about embracing diversity in the work."