A suspected drug dealer has been charged after police seized Class A drugs with an estimated street value of around £1million on Tyneside.

Northumbria Police executed a warrant on a property in Newcastle where they discovered 20kg of cocaine, two kilograms of 2CB, Ketamine, LSD and firearms.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with six offences including conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession of a prohibited weapon and appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

It follows on from the large-scale investigation by the police force launched in the aftermath of the tragic deaths of three university students last October.

Superintendent Jonathan Bensley of Northumbria Police said: “As part of Operation Sentinel, the Force’s dedicated initiative to tackling serious and organised crime, we will continue to disrupt the supply chain, dismantle the organisations behind these so-called businesses, and bring anyone who is involved in this type of criminality and caught abusing the law to justice.

"I hope this activity shows we are committed to ensuring the North East remains a safe place to live and work.”

Cllr John-Paul Stephenson, Newcastle City Council cabinet member for Public Health and Culture, said: “We all know the devastating impact that drugs have on users, their families and the wider community.

"It’s always positive to hear when significant amounts of illegal substances are seized and those seeking to benefit from the misfortune of others are brought before the courts.