Travel disruptions across Newcastle due to heavy rain and flooding

There have been travel disruptions across Newcastle due to the heavy rainfall and flooding.

A yellow weather warning is in place until the end of the day (5 October).

Here is the latest travel information:

Roads

A167 Gateshead Highway Northbound is closed

This is due to flooding at B1426.

A188 Chillingham Road roundabout

The council has cleared the road of the water in the eastbound carriageway under the A188 Chillingham Road roundabout and the road will be opened as soon as the broken down car is recovered.

A6085 blocked in both directions due to flooding.

The A6085 is blocked in both directions and traffic is slow due to flooding between Scotswood Road and Northumberland Road (Asda).

Bus

What Go North East services have been affected?

50 - currently unable to serve stops on Manor Road.

309, 310, 311 - multiple road closures have meant there are delays of up to 50 minutes.

49/49A/67/X30/X31 - currently unable to serve stops Derwentwater road.

Metro

Tyne and Wear Metro have urged passengers to avoid using the Metro. They have said: "Customers are advised to put off travel on Metro until later today if they can, due to heavy rain and flooding effecting parts of the system."

What Tyne and Wear Metro services are not running due to flooding?

Haymarket - South Gosforth

Arriva bus services are accepting Metro tickets between Four Lane Ends / Regent Centre to Newcastle.

Rail

Northern rail has said the railway between Newcastle and Middlesbrough is blocked in both directions

LNER has said that there is a disruption to services between Durham and Newcastle.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue have said: "We are currently receiving a high number of 999 calls due to the heavy rainfall today. Some of those calls relate to minor flooding or blocked drains - please don't call 999 for this reason."

The heavy rainfall has also impacted businesses, with the brewery 'By the River Brew Co' announcing it will be closed all day.