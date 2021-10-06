Play video

Footage from Arqiva

Telecommunications company Arqiva have demolished the fire-damaged Bilsdale mast after finding it was beyond repair.

The 314m structure - which was damaged by a fire on 10 August resulting in the loss of television and radio services in the area - was safely felled in a controlled demolition on Wednesday (6 October).

Arqiva say they made the decision after performing "comprehensive investigations" on the 500-tonne structure.

The mast was built in 1969, providing TV and radio services to North Yorkshire, the Tees Valley and County Durham ever since.

The Bisldale landscape where the mast once stood. Credit: Natalie Roberts

A temporary, 80-metre tower nearby the original mast is nearing completion and will restore TV services to more than 90% of households across the region.

It was supposed to have been switched on on Tuesday but poor weather set this date back until 13 October at the earliest, Arqiva say.

They have assured residents that the direction of dismantling was specifically chosen to minimise the impact on the surrounding environment.

"The moorland will be restored fully, whilst also taking specific measures to minimise the impact of the clean-up activity," an Arqiva spokersperson said.

Adrian Twyning, Chief of Operations at Arqiva, commented: "Safety is our number one priority and once we had clearance to fell the mast, and identified a suitable weather window, we acted quickly.