314m Bilsdale mast crashes to ground in controlled demolition following August fire
Footage from Arqiva
Telecommunications company Arqiva have demolished the fire-damaged Bilsdale mast after finding it was beyond repair.
The 314m structure - which was damaged by a fire on 10 August resulting in the loss of television and radio services in the area - was safely felled in a controlled demolition on Wednesday (6 October).
Arqiva say they made the decision after performing "comprehensive investigations" on the 500-tonne structure.
The mast was built in 1969, providing TV and radio services to North Yorkshire, the Tees Valley and County Durham ever since.
A temporary, 80-metre tower nearby the original mast is nearing completion and will restore TV services to more than 90% of households across the region.
It was supposed to have been switched on on Tuesday but poor weather set this date back until 13 October at the earliest, Arqiva say.
They have assured residents that the direction of dismantling was specifically chosen to minimise the impact on the surrounding environment.
"The moorland will be restored fully, whilst also taking specific measures to minimise the impact of the clean-up activity," an Arqiva spokersperson said.
Bilsdale mast fire: The story so far
10 August 10: The Bilsdale mast, in the North Yorkshire Moors, catches fire. At least 500,000 homes affected.
11 August - 20 August: Signal restored for 400,000 households via smaller mast installations and new transmitters.
28 August: Customers worst affected offered TV licence refunds.
3 September: Helpline launched to help those without signal.
24 August: Delays announced to temporary mast construction due to land access issues.
8 September: Arqiva chief exeutive Paul Donovan issues "unreserved apology" for the delays and continued lack of signal for roughly 100,000 homes.
15 September: Construction begins to install 80m temporary mast.
20 September: Helicopters begin to airlift large concrete blocks to the site.
1 October: Delay announced due to bad weather.
6 October: Old mast destroyed
Adrian Twyning, Chief of Operations at Arqiva, commented: "Safety is our number one priority and once we had clearance to fell the mast, and identified a suitable weather window, we acted quickly.